53-year-old trader dies in Kolkata Police’s custody, family alleges torture

Police said the trader was ill and suffered a cardiac arrest during interrogation.

india Updated: Feb 10, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Raj Kumar Sau died at a police station in a Kolkata suburb during interrogation.
Raj Kumar Sau died at a police station in a Kolkata suburb during interrogation.(Sourced)
         

A 53-year-old man, who was detained for interrogation in connection with a theft case, died in police custody inside a police station in north sub-urban Kolkata on Monday evening.

The victim has been identified as Raj Kumar Sau. The victim’s family members and neighbours ransacked the Sinthe police station alleging that he was tortured by the police during interrogation.

Police, however, said he was ill and suffered a cardiac arrest during interrogation.

“Police told us that Sau was picked up on charges of buying metal taps, which were stolen by a woman. These are baseless allegations. He was a trader in the locality and owns a shop. He was taken to the police station and then tortured to death,” said Parimal Jana, Sau’s neighbour.

Police said that the Shaw was detained for questioning around 11:30 am on the basis of information provided by a woman who had stolen some items.

“The accused woman, during grilling, told police that she had sold the stolen items to Sau. Based on that information he was brought to the police station for questioning. Around 6 pm he suddenly fell unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the nearest state-run hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said Murli Dhar, joint commissioner (crime) of Kolkata Police.

