57 FIRs filed in October in Delhi over anti-CEC protests; Crime Branch to probe cases

Delhi Police have registered 57 first information reports (FIRs) over protests in the Capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during October, with all the cases transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

Of the 57 FIRs, over 10 mention assault on police personnel, while a majority mention violations of group gathering curbs under Section 163 of the BNSS. (ANI)

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The transfer follows a decision by senior police officers that all protest-related cases would be investigated by specialised units rather than district police, HT has learnt.

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Crime Branch officers, who sought to remain anonymous, said they had started receiving case files and technical evidence relating to protests held in central Delhi between October 2 and 23. The branch has also begun analysing footage recorded by body cameras worn by Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel during the demonstrations.

Crime Branch officers, who sought to remain anonymous, said they had started receiving case files and technical evidence relating to protests.

Also Read | INDIA bloc plans next round of protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in early November

FIRs also name Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 57 FIRs, over 10 mention assault on police personnel, while a majority mention violations of group gathering curbs under Section 163 of the BNSS. At least 10 FIRs name political leaders, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named in three FIRs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 57 FIRs, over 10 mention assault on police personnel, while a majority mention violations of group gathering curbs under Section 163 of the BNSS. At least 10 FIRs name political leaders, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named in three FIRs. {{/usCountry}}

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Most of the FIRs have been registered against unidentified people, an officer said, requesting anonymity. However, the cases also name several political and student activists, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenors Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, and student activist Neha Bora, the officer said.

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Police will soon begin questioning people involved in planning the protests, officers said.

The cases invoke various offences, including rioting, assault on security personnel, defacement of public property, vandalism, spreading false information, provisions of the Information Technology Act and violation of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Most FIRs were registered on complaints by security personnel, police said.

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The cases include one filed by Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat, who accused a woman journalist of defamation and obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty, and invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The ACP’s complaint came after the journalist filed a complaint against him alleging sexual harassment, but no FIR has been registered on her complaint. The matter is also being investigated by the Crime Branch.

Anti-CEC protests in Delhi

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The protests began on October 2, with demonstrators demanding Kumar’s resignation over alleged deletions of 13 crore voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Student organisations, including the All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India and All India Students’ Federation, joined the Indian Youth Congress, All India Youth Federation, National Students’ Union of India, Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, INDIA bloc and CJP in demonstrations across the Lutyens’ Delhi area over the following three weeks.

During this period, INDIA bloc leaders, CJP leaders, AISA activists and several students were arrested or detained. Protest organisers and participating groups accused Delhi Police of illegal detentions, attacking demonstrators and assaulting them in custody and in detention buses.

Also Read | Any fresh impeachment motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar will follow due process: Om Birla

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Police said investigators were still collecting CCTV footage, mobile-phone recordings, social media videos and posts, and other technical evidence.

“We are yet to gather all the CCTV footage, mobile videos, social media videos and posts along with other technical evidence. There are lakhs of videos available which are crucial to the investigation. We will probe them all,” a second officer said.