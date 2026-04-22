A total of 58,881 individuals were displaced as a result of the ethnic violence in Manipur from May 3, 2023, to March 30 this year, according to the Manipur government in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query.

58,881 displaced, 10,000 homes destroyed in Manipur since 2023 violence: RTI report

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The government provided the data on Monday, responding to an RTI filed in September last year by Congress leader from Manipur, Hareshwar Goshwami, seeking information on the status of displaced persons affected by the Manipur violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Responding to Goshwami’s query regarding the total number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) since the beginning of the Manipur crisis, the state home department said that as of March 30 this year, Manipur has 58,881 displaced people.

The RTI response further stated that there are currently 7,894 permanently destroyed housing units and 2,646 partially damaged houses, in response to a query on the total number of houses completely and partially destroyed since May 3, 2023.

On a separate query regarding the total number of deaths and injuries in connection with the Manipur crisis since May 3, 2023, the government stated that the number of deaths was 217, as per ex gratia paid to the next of kin.

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, over 260 people have been killed in the ethnic violence so far. The government’s response to the RTI query mentions only those deaths in which ex gratia was paid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, over 260 people have been killed in the ethnic violence so far. The government’s response to the RTI query mentions only those deaths in which ex gratia was paid. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The government added that, till March 10 this year, the state had a total of 174 relief camps, and a total of 3,000 pre-fabricated houses were constructed by Manipur Police Housing Corporation (MPHC) Limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government added that, till March 10 this year, the state had a total of 174 relief camps, and a total of 3,000 pre-fabricated houses were constructed by Manipur Police Housing Corporation (MPHC) Limited. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The reply mentioned that under special assistance for the operation of relief camps, a total amount of ₹424.36 crore was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, of which ₹217.4 crore was released. A total of ₹284.6 crore was released to Deputy Commissioners (DCs). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reply mentioned that under special assistance for the operation of relief camps, a total amount of ₹424.36 crore was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, of which ₹217.4 crore was released. A total of ₹284.6 crore was released to Deputy Commissioners (DCs). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Under the special package for rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), a total amount of ₹523 crore has been approved by the ministry, out of which ₹124.50 crore has been released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the special package for rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), a total amount of ₹523 crore has been approved by the ministry, out of which ₹124.50 crore has been released. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides, a total amount of ₹65.1635 crore was released to DCs. Additionally, under a state scheme for support for the purchase of mattresses and personal items, ₹14.24 crore was issued.

“Out of all the responses against nine queries, 30–40% responses are not satisfactory, while the remaining 60% responses are partially satisfactory,” the RTI appellant told HT.

Goshwami said the ministry has already approved and sanctioned funds for special assistance for the operation of relief camps and another special package for rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Information Commission (MIC) on Tuesday directed the Manipur home department to provide complete and consolidated state-level information on IDPs arising out of the crisis in the state within 15 days.

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The directive was issued by State information commissioner Nungshitombi Athokpam while disposing of an appeal Case, filed by Hareshwar Goshwami against the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) and officials of the home department, alleging that the authorities failed to provide consolidated information on relief camps, deaths and health conditions of IDPs.

The commission directed that the Manipur home department, as the nodal authority, must provide comprehensive data and ruled that the information is disclosable under the RTI Act.

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