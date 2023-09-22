58-year-old injured critically after teen driver hits, drags him: Cops

The 16-year-old son a deputy superintendent of police in the Jammu and Kashmir police allegedly hit and dragged a 58-year-old man from Mumbai, injuring him critically, police officers familiar with the said on Thursday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said the victim Elias Kazmi, a cinematographer from Mumbai, was riding a scooter in Jammu’s Bhatindi when a Mahindra Thar, which was being driven by the minor accused, hit him. (File)

“Elias Kazmi, who had fallen from his scooter, was trying to tell the juvenile driver about perils of rash driving when he tried to speed away. In the process Elias was hit again, dragged and injured critically,” said the officer. The officer added that the boy was booked under Section 307 of the IPC and sent to a juvenile home.

According to officials, Kazmi was in a critical condition and currently on ventilator support.

“The victim was critically injured. He remains on the ventilator at the emergency ICU of the hospital,” assistant medical superintendent of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Dr Bharat Bhushan, said.

