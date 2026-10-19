5hr wait, 10min hearing at Mandir Marg: Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das in jail for 6 days

Hearing Delayed as CJP Leaders Await Release

Das and Ranka were detained on October 13 after allegedly scaling the locked gates of Jantar Mantar. (PTI photo)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders spent nearly five hours waiting at Mandir Marg police station on Sunday for a hearing on the release of party convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who have been in judicial custody since October 14. The proceedings, however, lasted barely eight to ten minutes before the special executive magistrate (SEM) hearing the matter, citing threats and mental harassment, leaving the duo’s release unresolved for the fifth consecutive day.

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According to CJP representatives, the SEM arrived at the police station around 1.30pm-2pm but the hearing began only around 5pm. The party alleged that despite submitting surety bonds repeatedly since October 15 and completing the required formalities, its members were being made to wait as fresh objections were raised at different stages.

Police Cite Plans for Another Protest

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During the hearing, police alleged that CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were planning another protest.

Police cited Dipke’s reported remarks at the airport on Sunday that the party will strategise its next course of action. However, a CJP spokesperson said they have no protest planned and are not even posting about it on social media.

During the brief proceedings, a police officer said that the SEM, police officer Mahesh Kumar Meena, cited receiving threats over keeping the two men in judicial custody and that he was facing mental harassment and risk.

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As the SEM was preparing to leave, the public prosecutor said the matter needed to be investigated, according to those present.

The prosecutor’s appearance came after three days of proceedings over the duo’s release, CJP members alleged. Police later confirmed that an FIR had been registered following the SEM’s complaint about threats.

Detention and Surety Bond Proceedings

Das and Ranka were detained on October 13 after allegedly scaling the locked gates of Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site, along with other CJP members to unfurl the national flag. They were subsequently arrested.

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In an order dated October 14, the SEM said they had breached a surety bond signed on October 11 to maintain peace and remanded them to judicial custody for five days, noting that “no sound surety” had been produced at that stage. The matter was listed for further inquiry on October 19.

Ratna Singh, CJP’s head of legal affairs, alleged that the public prosecutor also came after three days while the SEM arrived five hours later.

“They started blaming us for sending the threats. I mean... how’s that related to the case? They just orchestrated all this to delay the hearing. They didn’t hear anything. I’m sure they are trying to delay this further as there will be holiday on Monday as well”

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Aafreen Nawaz, CJP’s national secretary, said party members had been visiting Mandir Marg police station for four days to secure the release of Das and Ranka. She alleged that officials had repeatedly rejected surety submissions on different grounds, including objections to fixed deposits and the Delhi addresses of people standing surety.

Also Read: CJP to ‘restrategise after Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s release’: Abhijeet Dipke on anti-CEC stir

“Despite getting bank stamps on FDs, they are not accepting it. They also rejected bond saying the person’s address is not from Delhi. Once, they said IO is stuck in traffic. The other time, SHO arrived late ,” Nawaz said.

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She also alleged that party volunteers had been picked up and threatened.

CJP Alleges Delays; Police Deny Wrongdoing

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke also accused the authorities of deliberately prolonging the detention.

In a post on X, he alleged that the state was using delaying tactics because it had no legal grounds to keep them behind bars.

Delhi Police denied deliberately delaying the release, saying the prescribed procedure was being followed and the surety bonds submitted by the party were faulty.

“They have been filing faulty surety bonds and we can’t accept them. We have to follow procedure,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the SEM reported receiving threatening messages on Sunday evening, following which an FIR was registered in New Delhi district on his complaint under provisions relating to criminal intimidation and threats. The officer said the SEM had expressed concern about continuing to discharge his duties under threat, prompting police to register the case and begin an inquiry.

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Frequently Asked Questions Why were Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in judicial custody? They were detained on October 13 after allegedly scaling the locked gates of Jantar Mantar with other CJP members to unfurl the national flag, and were subsequently arrested. Why was the hearing on their release unresolved? The hearing lasted about eight to ten minutes, and the SEM cited threats and mental harassment. Police also said the surety bonds submitted by the party were faulty and that the prescribed procedure had to be followed. What did police say about threats against the SEM? Police said the SEM reported receiving threatening messages on Sunday evening. An FIR was registered on his complaint under provisions relating to criminal intimidation and threats.