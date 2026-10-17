‘Why was Jantar Mantar shut?’ Protesters defy curbs to join CJP march in Delhi

Despite heavy security deployment and barricading across New Delhi, police urging people not to join, and the possibility of being detained, an estimated 2,000 people joined the flag march announced by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the restoration of Jantar Mantar as a protest site. Members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and others at a Tiranga March around the inner circle of Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday. (Hindustan Times)

Students, professionals, activists, the young, and the old from across the country turned up first at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place. Eventually, as security personnel cleared the area, multiple smaller protests sprung up in the area. Among those who spoke to HT, the loudest cry was for accountability. Protesters also questioned why their right to protest was being curtailed.

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Protesters raise concerns over voting rights and SIR “I strongly oppose the vote deletion and it is unfortunate that the government is not ready to take any accountability,” said 28-year-old Thomas Kurin. He lives in Kerala and learnt of the protest through social media.

Kurian and his friends marched with the national flags from outside Central Park till the middle circle. “Why was Jantar Mantar shut? Why should we protest in far off locations?”

Another protester, Sonu Yadav comes from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind and had been in Delhi for four days.

Waving the national flag, Yadav said he does not support any of the political groups, or even the CJP, involved in the protest on Friday. However, despite being detained thrice in various protests over the past few days, he said, “I won’t stop participating till the election commissioner doesn’t resign. I’ve read reports of the irregularities in SIR. The process should be stopped.”

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Students seek accountability from election authorities Voting is a right guaranteed to everyone in India, irrespective which economic class one comes from, said 21-year-old Shashank Shekhar Choudhary, an MBBS students from Darbhanga, Bihar. “Whether one is poor or rich, at least they know both have one vote, now one vote largely of the poor stands threatened.”

He was accompanied by his friend, 19-year-old engineering student Sohail Javed who said he thinks the CEC should take accountability and resign. “SIR should happen, but with fairness. If names are deleted, people should be given the opportunity to get it fixed. So, I just want the CEC to resign, and so that the faith of people is restored in the electoral democracy.”

By maintaining the deployment of around 6,000 security personnel in and around Connaught Place from early afternoon all the way till late evening, Delhi Police managed to outnumber protesters three-to-one and prevent an one massive gathering taking place.

Also read: Connaught Place traders bemoan choice of protest site

Protesters split into smaller groups amid police presence As a result, protesters were forced to split up into smaller groups that could be easily dispersed. They were joined by members of several left-leaning organisations, including the All India Students’ Association, whose president Neha Bora led a march from Mandi House around 2.30pm before being detained.

Around 6.30pm, a member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Srijan Bhattacharya said, he, along with Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas carried out a march from Firoz Shah Road to Central Park. “Our intention is not to disturb the public and only hold a peaceful march. But it is sad that the police and government are curbing our voices. The police detained our friends, pushed us and removed us after continuously heckling protesters and using whistles to make noise,” said the 33-year-old who hails from Kolkata.

Also read: Central Park in Delhi's Connaught Place shut for two days as court refuses to block Abhijeet Dipke's protest

Protesters allege intimidation by rival groups Some protesters said they were chased by self-proclaimed right-wing activists, even after their demonstration ended.

Taha, a CAT student from Delhi, said he and his group, around five or six people, joined the march around six. “We were followed by a group of right-wing men. I was proudly carrying the national flag but they called me a terrorist. They also kept asking me whether I’ll plant a bomb if (CJP founder Abhijeet) Dipke asks me. I kept quiet. They kept following us.”

The protests eventually ended around late evening, slowly dissipating from the area. According to a senior police officer, 100-150 were eventually detained.

In his parting thoughts, Kurin told HT, “They are also not letting us have a peaceful march and are suppressing the dissent. Honestly, I am scared of police detention and yet I am here. We are the voice of democracy. I’ve seen people around me, even journalists, labelling us anti-national. I condemn this. We are here for our rights.”