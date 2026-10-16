In tense livestream, Delhi cops ask Abhijeet Dipke to call off CP Tiranga march; Central Park blockade planned

Delhi Police said it is planning to block all entries to Central Park in Connaught Place ahead of the proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally by Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, while allowing traffic and pedestrian movement in the inner and outer circles of CP. CJP's Abhijeet Dipke has planned to hold a rally to unfold the Tricolour at Central Park in Delhi's CP (Instagram and PTI)

A police team has also visited Dipke's place of stay — NCP-SP spokesperson Anish Gawande's residence — to verbally inform him about prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), in force in the New Delhi area, and urge him to call off the march and maintain peace and law and order. Track LIVE updates from Abhijeet Dipke's Tiranga march here

The police team left the house after serving a notice to Dipke and getting the acknowledgement, a police officer said.

CJP livestreamed the tense exchange between Dipke and Delhi Police personnel, in which the former can be heard asking an officer how unfolding the Tricolour is unlawful.

"We are not putting any speaker, we have not said it is a protest, we are just saying we will unfold the Tricolour, is that now allowed?" Dipke could be seen asking the officer.