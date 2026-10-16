India rejects US lawmaker Pramila Jayapal’s remarks on voter roll revision as ‘unwarranted’
India rejected US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s criticism of the voter roll revision, calling her remarks “unwarranted and uninformed” and interference in electoral practices.
India on Friday rejected senior US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s criticism of the revision of the country’s electoral rolls as unwarranted and tantamount to interfering in the “electoral practices of a fellow democracy”.
Jayapal, an Indian-origin lawmaker from the Democratic Party who has been a vocal critic of the Indian government, said on social media on Thursday that she was concerned about actions that appeared aimed at purging 130 million people from voting rolls.
When external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about the matter at a regular media briefing, he replied: “We find the remarks of the Congresswoman unwarranted and uninformed and tantamount to interfering in the electoral practices of a fellow democracy.”
He added, “This is an approach that undermines democracy itself.”
Jayapal, who was born in Chennai and moved to the US in 1982, said on social media that she was “deeply concerned about the actions of the Indian government to purge 130 million people from the voting rolls”. The move “appears to be a similar playbook to what the Trump Administration is doing [in the US] to undermine voting rights in a democracy”, she said.
“Protecting democracies everywhere is essential work, and the Indian people — like the American people — deserve free and fair elections. Non-violent resistance movements are essential in these moments and I stand with the Indian people who are engaging in non-violent protests to counter anti-democratic efforts in India,” she said.
Jayapal’s comments came against the backdrop of protests in India by young people and opposition parties over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has led to the striking off of millions of voters’ names.
In December 2019, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had called off a meeting with US lawmakers after they reportedly declined to exclude Jayapal from the gathering. At the time, Jayapal had criticised restrictions imposed by the government in Jammu and Kashmir after the region’s special status was scrapped.
“I have an interest in meeting people who are objective and open to discussion but not the people who already made up their minds,” Jaishankar had said at the time, after Jayapal introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives that urged India to lift all restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRezaul H Laskar
Rezaul Hasan Laskar is Foreign Editor with the Hindustan Times, which he joined in 2015. He began as a journalist in his hometown of Shillong in northeast India and has worked in newspapers and wire services over the years. He moved to New Delhi in 1997 and initially focused on defence, national security, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, while also working of foreign policy and international relations. He has been part of the media delegation accompanying PMs on foreign visits and has reported from destinations ranging from Tibet to Ukraine. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the Press Trust of India correspondent in Pakistan, one of only two Indian journalists allowed to report from the country. He extensively covered Pakistan’s domestic politics and the life of the common people, as well as the fallout of the 2008 Mumbai attacks on India-Pakistan relations and the subsequent trial in Pakistan of the suspects involved in the attack. As part of his reportage in Pakistan, he travelled the breadth of the country, from the Swat Valley to Balochistan. Reza’s first gig in journalism was writing a weekly music column, and music – especially classic rock – remains a keen interest. He is also a movie buff and a keen photographer.Read More