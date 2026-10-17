Delhi Police, DRDO working on stronger body armour for use during riots
The exercise will assess stronger materials and improved designs aimed at balancing protection with mobility, comfort and fit during crowd-control duties.
The Delhi Police is working with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to test more than 100 upgraded body-armour suits for personnel – particularly women – deployed in riot-like situations, with a focus on improving impact resistance and ensuring better fit, senior police officer aware of the exercise said on Friday.
The proposed upgrades aim to strengthen chest and back guards, particularly those used by women personnel, while making the protective gear more ergonomic, the officials explained. Stronger polycarbonate and polymer materials are being considered to improve resistance to impacts and sharp weapons, they said.
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Police say exercise is part of routine modernisation
The exercise is intended to help personnel train more effectively and perform better while managing crowds and handling confrontations, police said. The materials being considered have been approved by the Union home ministry, officers added.
Senior officers stressed that the initiative was part of the force’s regular modernisation and preparedness efforts and was not prompted by the ongoing protests in the Capital.
In July, the Delhi Police ordered 2,400 body protectors after floating a tender in accordance with Centre’s guidelines. The force also procured protective gear for women personnel in July and August. The ongoing exercise with DRDO is aimed at testing newer designs and assessing whether they offer better protection.
DRDO developed gender-specific body protectors in 2019
To be sure, the force has periodically upgraded its protective equipment over the years. In 2019, DRDO developed gender-specific full-body protectors after women personnel had to use bulky gear designed for men. The ergonomically fitted suits were subsequently rolled out to central paramilitary units, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), which is often deployed alongside the Delhi Police.
Following the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, the police upgraded equipment used for crowd control, including tear-gas supplies, helmets and other anti-riot gear.
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Latest tests focus on protection without limiting movement
Another round of upgrades followed ahead of the 2023 G20 summit in Delhi, when the force strengthened its systems for handling high-risk situations. The equipment included advanced tactical jackets combining anti-stab protection with ballistic defence, as well as specialised devices such as Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) and impact-absorbing “Anjali kits”.
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The latest initiative will assess whether revised body armour can offer stronger protection without compromising mobility and comfort. Officers said improving the fit is particularly important for women personnel, as protective equipment must accommodate their body contours while allowing them to move efficiently in both training and deployment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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