Delhi Police to deploy AI-enabled smart glasses

Delhi Police will, for the first time, deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled “smart glasses” as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations, with officials saying the technology will allow personnel on the ground to identify “wanted criminals” or “anti-national” elements in real time and alert authorities instantly. The glasses will be worn by police personnel deployed at critical entry points, junctions and along the Republic Day parade route, officials said. (HT)

Officials aware of the plan said the wearable devices are equipped with facial recognition systems (FRS), video analytics and thermal imaging, and are linked to a mobile application that continuously scans a database of more than 10,000 suspects. The glasses will be worn by police personnel deployed at critical entry points, junctions and along the Republic Day parade route, officials said.

The smart glasses, developed by Mumbai-based technology firm Ajna Lens, are connected to a mobile phone through a cable and allow personnel to access criminal databases on the move.

“These glasses have been developed and tested over the last year and will now be used for Republic Day security and checking,” said Devesh Kumar Mahla, additional commissioner of police (New Delhi). “They give police personnel access to the criminal database. The technology has been designed in such a way that even if a suspect grows a beard or has cuts or marks on the face, the facial recognition system can still identify the person. Even if the photographs in the database are 10 to 20 years old, the camera can capture facial features and match them.”

Police said the system does not require constant internet connectivity to function. The application can record footage, store it and flag suspicious activity on the connected mobile phone, with internet or network access required only to alert other units or senior officers.

A senior police officer said the database used with the smart glasses has been specially curated for the Republic Day deployment and includes details of wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders and individuals flagged as “anti-national elements”.

Police said around 10,000 personnel from New Delhi district have been deployed for Republic Day security, with nine to 10 full-scale rehearsals conducted to test arrangements. Pedestrian checking will be carried out at multiple locations, vehicle checks will be in place, and soft checking will be conducted at four points. More than 3,000 CCTV cameras have been installed, supported by over 30 control rooms using video analytics and facial recognition systems, officials added.