National Guard using LRAD in Minneapolis? Deployment after Alex Pretti shooting sparks buzz
The National Guard was deployed to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to assist local law enforcement, after Border Patrol agents fatally shot Alex Pretti there.
The shooting of Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse, in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday by Border Patrol agents, set things off. The state's National Guard, which was on standby, was deployed to assist local law enforcement.
By all accounts, the Minnesota National Guard has not been federalized and deployed by President Donald Trump but rather been sent after Mayor Jacob Frey requested their presence.
“Minneapolis Police resources are already stretched thin because of public safety disruptions federal immigration agents have caused. Due to this, we’ve requested the Minnesota National Guard help with staffing in response to today’s fatal shooting involving federal agents,” an official statement from the City of Minneapolis said.
Meanwhile, videos of the National Guard rolling out began to do the rounds on X. There were also claims that protesters had spotted a LRAD mounted on a Humvee. To be sure, these claims came from unverified profiles and authorities have not yet commented on what types of weapons the National Guard are using in Minneapolis. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.
What is LRAD and what does it do?
A LRAD or a Long Range Acoustic Device is also known as a sound cannon. It is a directional loudspeaker which is often used by authorities for crowd control. The LRADs were developed after the 2000 USS Cole bombing.
However, there is no confirmation if this will actually be used in Minneapolis. Grok noted on X, “Warnings about an LRAD on a Humvee are circulating on social media, but I've found no official confirmation yet. Situation is developing.”
What more to know about National Guard deployment
The City of Minneapolis noted “Guard members will wear neon reflective vests to help distinguish them from other agencies who may be in similar uniforms. They will also remain in close contact with and proximity to the MPD officers they are supporting.”
Meanwhile, a vehicle perimeter has been set up around where Pretti was shot. The Minneapolis city page informed that this included Franklin Ave to 28th St, 35W to Pillsbury Ave.
