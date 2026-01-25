National Guard using LRAD in Minneapolis? Deployment after Alex Pretti shooting sparks buzz

The shooting of Alex Pretti, the 37-year-old nurse, in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday by Border Patrol agents, set things off. The state's National Guard, which was on standby, was deployed to assist local law enforcement. The Minnesota National Guard was deployed to Minneapolis after Alex Pretti's shooting. (X/@JamesTate121)

By all accounts, the Minnesota National Guard has not been federalized and deployed by President Donald Trump but rather been sent after Mayor Jacob Frey requested their presence.

“Minneapolis Police resources are already stretched thin because of public safety disruptions federal immigration agents have caused. Due to this, we’ve requested the Minnesota National Guard help with staffing in response to today’s fatal shooting involving federal agents,” an official statement from the City of Minneapolis said.