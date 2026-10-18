CJP to 'restrategise after Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's release': Abhijeet Dipke on anti-CEC stir
Dipke noted that once CJP members Das and Ranka, who were previously remanded to judicial custody, return, they will formally decide how to move forward.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke stated on Sunday that the outfit will 'gather, restrategise, and determine its next steps' amid protests in Delhi against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Dipke noted that once CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were previously remanded to judicial custody, return, they will formally decide how to move forward, according to news agency ANI.
Follow live updates on Delhi protests here.
Deep Dive
The CJP founder said, "Once Saurav and Ashu come, we will gather, restrategise, and determine how to move forward. Given what we have witnessed over the past few days, including the illegal arrests and detentions, it is clear that there is an attempt to intimidate us."
"However, we will neither be intimidated nor back down. This is a long battle, and we are fully prepared for it. Hopefully, both of them will be released today," Dipke said.
Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke granted conditional bail: ‘Ensure no breach of peace for one year’
Abhijeet Dipke gets conditional bail
Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, a day after he was detained on his way to Delhi's Connaught Place and subsequently arrested.
The CJP founder had issued a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march call for Friday, October 16 at 5 pm. He was served a Delhi Police notice asking not to join the march just hours before.
However, Dipke departed for Connaught Place on Friday evening and was detained shortly after.
Also Read | ‘I'm alone, how is this a violation': Dipke asks Delhi Police before detention on way to Connaught Place
Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka in custody
CJP spokespersons Das and Ranka continue to remain in custody.
A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) had sent them to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday, a day after they breached the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site.
"Now just waiting for my brothers to be free..." Dipke said in an X post on Saturday.
Also Read | Delhi Police lodge 3 FIRs over CJP's Tiranga march; Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora released
Why are there protests in Delhi?
These developments come against the backdrop of widespread demonstrations against the CEC regarding alleged irregularities in electoral roll revisions.
The protests come amid continued demonstrations by Opposition leaders against the SIR of electoral rolls.
(with inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More