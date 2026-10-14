'Presumption that accused might commit crime': Why court sent Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to 5-day judicial custody
Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg Police Station at around 8.30 am on Wednesday.
A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday sent Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody after the Delhi Police argued that “there was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime” if released, their counsel Abhisht Hela said.
According to Hela, the police argued before the magistrate that the two leaders had called on people to gather at Jantar Mantar, thereby committing criminal trespass. The police also contended that they had violated a bond signed before a Special Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday, in which they had undertaken not to breach the peace. Track anti-CEC protest LIVE updates here.
According to a Delhi police spokesperson, Das, Ranka, Ajinkya Shinde and 11 other CJP members reached Jantar Mantar on the morning of October 13 by trespassing through a private premise.
Deep Dive
Police said personnel at the spot intervened and tried to stop the group, but the protesters allegedly obstructed them in the discharge of their official duties. Police detained all 14 people and registered two FIRs against them at Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations. The police said all 14 were subsequently bound down in the respective cases as per law.
Das and Ranka were produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg Police Station at around 8.30 am on Wednesday. CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, meanwhile, was released on a personal bond.
Why were Das and Ranka held?
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning after entering Jantar Mantar by jumping over its locked gates. The incident came a day after the site lost its designated status as a protest venue.
The two leaders, along with several others from the outfit, had entered the de-notified protest site.
Shortly after the detention, Ranka shared a video on his X handle showing himself, Das and the outfit's national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, climbing the locked gates and entering the venue. Police personnel present at the site then intervened and took hold of them.
Also Read: CJP lawyer says Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka held after Jantar Mantar entry; Delhi Police call it preventive arrest
‘Unofficial emergency’
Reacting to the arrests, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was imposing an “unofficial emergency”.
He sought to know what offence CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka committed by waving the tricolour at Jantar Mantar.
"I want to tell Narendra Modi that if you want to impose emergency in the country, then do it officially," Dipke said.
"What is this, acting like cowards, imposing an unofficial emergency where you keep people in custody for five days just for waving the national flag at Jantar Mantar? That didn't even happen during the Emergency (imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975)," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArnabjit Sur
Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times who primarily covers stories from the capital's trial courts. Previously, he has worked for English dailies such as The Hindu, Indian Express and Millennium Post, where he has focused on crime and legal stories, especially incorporating both the subjects into producing long-form investigative work. Known for his penchant for minutely tracking high-profile cases with both city and national relevance, he has broken several chargesheets and police remand papers in his six-year-long career. In this present role, he uses his expertise in skimming through lengthy judgements, attending and analysing court hearings and converting them into a lucid, readable format for seamless news consumption. He has a preference for looking beyond the courtroom to highlight their human impact.Read More