Watch | CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka breach through locked Jantar Mantar, detained
Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka had come with at least 10 more people and some of them managed to enter Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das and its national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning after entering Jantar Mantar by jumping the locked gates, a day after the site lots its designated protest venue status.
Ranka shared a video on his X handle, showing him and Saurav Das climbing the locked gates of Jantar Mantar and entering the venue before police personnel present there intervened and took hold of them.
Das and Ranka had come with at least 10 more people and some of them managed to enter Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag. They all have been detained, a senior police officer said.
The video showed Ranka and others shouting ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ chants.
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