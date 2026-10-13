From London's Hyde Park to Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the idea and history of ‘designated’ protest sites

In the summer of 1866, the Reform League, a movement campaigning to extend the vote to working men, called a meeting in Hyde Park, central London. That meeting, scheduled for July 23, had been barred, and the park's gates were locked. Part of the crowd, according to an account in the book Defining the Victorian Nation, broke down the railings and a few fought the police. For over three decades, farmers, activists, veterans, and citizens have protested at Jantar Mantar. (HT Archive)

A 2019 paper in the journal Historical Geography argued that the protest for the vote, in effect, became a public argument over who could use the park and for what purpose.

Six years after that 1866 protest, the UK Parliament passed the Parks Regulation Act 1872. The north-eastern corner of the park, near Marble Arch and Oxford Street, called Speakers' Corner, went on to become a byword for open-air free speech, and governments far from London have since borrowed its name.

On Monday, October 12, Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar in central Delhi as a designated protest venue, instead naming Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in Shahdara as the new sites. For 33 years before that, a short stretch of road beside the 18th-century observatory had been the capital's main address for dissent.

The move revives an old argument over who decides where citizens may protest, and how far from the seat of power they may do it. The practice of governments designating places for protest is older than Jantar Mantar and beyond India. Some governments have used such sites to make room for dissent and others to keep it in check. Judges, the United Nations and scholars have argued over the difference for decades.

Also read: How Jantar Mantar’s place in Delhi’s protest map changed

What a designated site is A 2023 paper in The Journal of Indian and Asian Studies gave a working definition of how a protest site becomes a designated one. Its author, Harleen Kaur, then a doctoral researcher at the National University of Singapore and King's College London, wrote that this happens "not only by people's claim to a piece of land but by government recognition".

In her view, that recognition does two jobs at once. It accepts protesters as part of democratic space, and it also lets the State contain them in places that can be policed and controlled through guidelines.

A 2005 paper by geographers Don Mitchell and Lynn Staeheli, built on a study of protest permits in Washington DC, argued that such systems had evolved across North America and Western Europe into a bureaucratic means to shape, and in some cases directly control, public dissent. A corner with rules

The popular story holds that the 1872 Act set aside a zone where anyone could say anything. But Speakers' Corner is not mentioned in the Act. One of the regulations in its schedule, in fact, barred anyone from delivering any public address in a park except in accordance with the park's rules.

The corner's legal footing as a zone of free speech today comes from regulations the UK government issued in 1997 under powers granted by Parliament. Unless the government has given written permission, they ban public speeches across the royal parks except in "the public speaking area in Hyde Park". One of the world's best-known free-speech spots is, in law, a zone drawn by the state.

The phrase Speakers' Corner never found much use in India, but the concept did. The closest equivalent is the dharna sthal, a site set aside for sit-ins and demonstrations, and several state capitals have one. Mumbai's protesters gather at Azad Maidan, Bengaluru turned the grounds of its old central jail into Freedom Park for the purpose, and Hyderabad's Dharna Chowk at Indira Park was shut by the police and later reopened on court orders. Jantar Mantar became the national version, a place where people from across the country came to be heard within reach of Parliament.

HistoriCity| Jantar Mantar: A place to watch stars and a witness to history