'Phones taken, lawyer not allowed': CJP's claims against Delhi cops after Das, Ranka detained

"The SHO of Jaffarpur Kalan police station has refused to let the lawyer meet them, while their phones have been confiscated, raise serious concerns. Under what legal authority are they being detained and why is their lawyer being denied access?" Singh wrote on social media.

Taking to X, CJP's legal head Ratna Singh alleged that Das, Ranka and other leaders, who are detained at Jaffarpur Kalan police station, have not been allowed to meet with legal representatives. She also added that their phones have been taken away. Track LIVE updates on Delhi protests here

Hours after Cockroach Janta Party 's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ajinkya Shinde, among others, were detained on Tuesday morning, the pressure group has claimed that the leaders have not been allowed to meet lawyers.

What did CJP claim police did with the detained leaders’ phones?

What did CJP claim police did with the detained leaders’ phones?

Were CJP leaders allowed to meet their lawyers after being detained?

Were CJP leaders allowed to meet their lawyers after being detained?

Why were CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained in Delhi?

Why were CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained in Delhi?

On Tuesday morning, CJP's co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police after entering Jantar Mantar by jumping the locked gates, a day after the site lost its designated protest venue status.

Ranka shared a video on his X handle, showing him and Das, along with Shinde, climbing over the locked gates of Jantar Mantar and entering the venue before police personnel present there intervened and took them into custody.

Speaking to HT earlier, a senior police officer claimed that Das and Ranka came with at least 10 more people and managed to enter Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag to protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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Sharing a video of the incident, Saurav Das said that the CJP has "reclaimed the site".

“In less than 24 hours of Jantar Mantar being denotified as a designated protest site, we reclaimed it. This is a message to the government - hands off people's Jantar Mantar! Gyanu's time is over," Das wrote on social media.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke hailed the breach of Jantar Mantar, stating that the resistance cannot be "de-notified."