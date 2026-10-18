'Dirty tricks to prolong illegal arrest': Dipke as CJP awaits Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das' release
These remarks by Dipke come as CJP and the Opposition staged protests in Delhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke levied serious allegations against authorities on Sunday, claiming "the state is deliberately prolonging" the arrest of CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were earlier sent to judicial custody.
These remarks by Dipke came days after Ranka and Das were arrested for allegedly entering the Jantar Mantar area despite police orders. Over the past few weeks, Delhi has seen massive protests by CJP and the Opposition against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Taking to X, the CJP founder wrote, "The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release."
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"They have no legal grounds to keep them behind bars, so they are resorting to delaying tactics to keep them there," he added.
Follow live updates on the Delhi protest here.
What Ratna Singh said about judicial custody of CJP's Das and Ranka
In the post, Dipke shared a video of CJP's legal head Ratna Singh speaking to the media about the judicial custody of CJP co-convenors Das and Ranka.
"We have been here since morning. We were told that the entire hearing would take place at 12 pm. Today, everything was complete, the verification was done, and all requirements were met. We have been waiting here since noon," she said.
Ratna said that the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) reached the police station by 1:30 pm but did not enter the courtroom until 5 pm.
"The SEM was at the police station by 1:30 pm, but he did not enter the courtroom until 5 pm. When he finally arrived, he refused to hear our case on its merits regarding whether Saurav and Ashutosh should be released from judicial custody. Instead, he made arbitrary remarks."
Also Read | CJP to 'restrategise after Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's release': Abhijeet Dipke on anti-CEC stir
"The public prosecutor, who had not appeared at the police station for the last four days, was present today," she added.
Speaking about the proceedings, Ratna claimed that the SEM told the court that he had received a threatening message.
The legal head of CJP further said, "Within about five minutes of the proceedings, the SEM told the court that he had received a threatening message. From that point on, the entire discussion revolved solely around that message. It is clear that this entire episode was orchestrated."
"They had decided beforehand to come into the courtroom and focus exclusively on this alleged threatening message, completely bypassing whether the formalities required for Saurav and Ashutosh's release were fulfilled," she said.
Also Read | Abhijeet Dipke granted conditional bail: ‘Ensure no breach of peace for one year’
CJP's Dipke granted conditional bail
Earlier on Saturday, Dipke was granted conditional bail, a day after he was detained on his way to Connaught Place in Delhi and subsequently arrested.
Meanwhile, CJP spokespersons Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday, a day after they breached the de-notified Jantar Mantar protest site.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More