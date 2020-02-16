6 AAP leaders who took oath alongside Arvind Kejriwal

india

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 13:38 IST

Apart from Arvind Kejriwal, six of his party leaders took oath as part of his cabinet on Sunday at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

Kejriwal retained all the six ministers who served his government in the previous term – Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Gautam and Kailash Gehlot.

Here are the six Aam Aadmi Party leaders who took oath alongside Arvind Kejriwal:

Manish Sisodia, who also held the position of Delhi’s deputy Chief Minister, is considered Kejriwal’s right-hand man and the force behind reforms in the public education sector. Apart from Education, Sisodia also held the crucial portfolios for Finance, Planning, Tourism, Land & Building, Vigilance, Services, Women & Child Development along with Art, Culture and Languages. It is speculated that the Patparganj MLA will retain his portfolios.

Satyendar Jain, an architect by profession, credited for piloting AAP’s internationally recognized Mohalla Clinics programme in its first term, is likely to retain the portfolios of Health, Industries, Power, Public Works Department, Home and Urban Development.

Gopal Rai, another Kejriwal confidante, had held the Rural Development department apart from holding the charge for General Administration Department, Irrigation & Flood Control and Labour. Rai is also the convener of the Delhi state unit of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Imran Hussain, who is credited for enforcing the environmental norms in the capital during his first term in Kejriwal’s cabinet, held the triple charge for the departments of Environment & Forest, Food & Supply and Election.

Rajendra Gautam, an accomplished lawyer, who joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014, is also a member of AAP’s national executive. He was in charge of the Social Welfare department along with SC & ST, Gurudwara Elections, Water and Registrar of Cooperative Societies.

The sixth name in Kejriwal’s cabinet, Kailash Gahlot, is described as a philanthropist, educationist and an entrepreneur for social change by AAP.