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6 die due to asphyxiation inside under-construction septic tank: Odisha Police

Preliminary findings indicate toxic gas accumulation inside the septic tank causing suffocation, police said

Published on: May 26, 2026 12:50 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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Six persons died and one fell sick on Tuesday due to asphyxiation after allegedly inhaling carbon dioxide inside an under-construction septic tank in Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

Police reached the scene and an investigation is underway. (Representative Photo/iStock)

The deceased were identified as Nimai Pal (48), owner of the house where the tank was being constructed, and his son Akash Pal (28), both residents of Karlakhunta village; Adal Majhi (55), Manoranjan Hati (27) of Matoganda village, and Chhanda Jal and Bipul Jal of Duta village.

The incident took place in Karlakhunta village under Madanpur Rampur police limits when centring-related work on the septic tank was underway. Preliminary reports suggest the mishap occurred during the removal of centring materials from the tank, which may have contained toxic gases.

According to the police, a worker first entered the tank but soon experienced breathing difficulties and failed to return. In an attempt to rescue him, six others entered the tank one after another.

Expressing grief over the deaths, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex gratia of 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 6 die due to asphyxiation inside under-construction septic tank: Odisha Police
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