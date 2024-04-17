6 die as boat with students overturns in Srinagar's Jhelum river

Six people, including two children, were killed as a boat carrying students to school on Tuesday morning capsized on the Jhelum in Srinagar, even as authorities set off on frantic efforts to locate three missing people in the river’s cold and choppy waters. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team conduct rescue operation after boat capsized in the Jhelum river, in Srinagar, on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

The Jammu & Kashmir capital has been battered by heavy spells of rain since Saturday, swelling the Jhelum’s waters far beyond normal levels and leaving boats in disarray, though authorities had not issued any alerts or warnings.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Union territory’s administration identified the dead as Firdousa Fayaz (45), her seven-year-old twins Tahir Fayaz and Mudasir Fayaz, Raziya, who goes by a single name (18), Shabir Ahmad Bhat (34) as well as the boatman, Gulzar Ahmad Dar (40).

Six people were rescued, said officials, but added that teams were looking for three missing people – Farhan Waseem Parray (7), Showkat Ahmad Sheikh (40) and his son Haziq Showkat (9) – deep into Tuesday evening. Parray’s mother was among those rescued.

All the children on board study in the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Sonwar across the river.

The boat overturned around 8am as the wooden boat, roughly 15-feet long and seven-feet wide, headed east from Gandabal towards Batwara, with 15 passengers on board, said Srinagar deputy commissioner Bilal Bhat.

Survivors pointed out that the two banks were just 500m apart, but that they were forced to make the treacherous trip across in rickety boats because the nearest bridge is 2km away. They also added that a footbridge, adjacent to the accident spot, has been under construction for eight years.

The small vessel had no motor and its crew propelled it between the riverbanks by pulling a rope fixed at both ends.

Eyewitnesses said the Jhelum’s violent currents snapped the rope, pushed the boat into an iron pillar erected in the waters for the bridge, breaking it in two instantly.

Read Here | Kashmir: Two schoolboys among six people dead in Srinagar boat capsize

Over 70mm of rain has pummelled Kashmir Valley since Saturday, pushing the river’s level to 15 feet, close to the warning level of 18 feet. Officials said the river’s level is usually far lower than it was on Tuesday morning, throwing boaters off guard.

“Fifteen people were in the boat when it capsized. Six people were rescued and six bodies were retrieved till afternoon. A search is on for three missing people,” Bhat said.

Local residents jumped in to save the passengers, said officials, and were soon joined by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams.

Srinagar senior superintendent of police Ashish Mishra said the river’s sharp currents were impeding rescue efforts.

“The water is turbid and there are under- and over-currents, so there are difficulties in finding the missing people,” Mishra said. “We have trained personnel to perform such rescue operations and are hopeful of concluding this rescue soon,” he added.

The tragedy ripped families apart and left people desperate for answers and accountability.

Parray’s mother was inconsolable.

“The boat was carrying less than the usual number of people today. I was holding his hand. But when it hit the pillar, I lost him. It happened so fast, I didn’t understand what happened,” she said.

“I had called Firdousa in the morning saying the water is high, but she said that we have seen higher waters.”

Senior political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir expressed their condolences.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said: “The administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families and medical facilities to those injured. Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation.”

“Deeply concerned by reports of a boat capsizing on the Jhelum near Srinagar,” said National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.

“Shocked to hear about the tragic accident in Batwara where a boat capsized. Reports coming in of children dead. My deepest condolences to their families. I urge the administration to extend all help possible,” said Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti.