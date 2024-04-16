4 dead, 3 injured as boat capsizes in Jhelum River in J&K
Apr 16, 2024 10:19 AM IST
Some people are feared missing after a boat capsized in River Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.
Four people died, and three were injured after a boat capsized in River Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, Muzaffar Zargar, medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital said.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is carrying out a rescue operation.
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!
Meanwhile, locals said that several school children were onboard the boat.
The incident took place as the flow of the river was very high owing to the incessant rains over the last couple of days.
Further details are awaited.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha election 2024 live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha election 2024 live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article