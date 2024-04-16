 4 dead, 3 injured as boat capsizes in Jhelum River in J&K | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
4 dead, 3 injured as boat capsizes in Jhelum River in J&K

ByHT News Desk
Apr 16, 2024 10:19 AM IST

Some people are feared missing after a boat capsized in River Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

Four people died, and three were injured after a boat capsized in River Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, Muzaffar Zargar, medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital said.

Boat capsizes in Jhelum River in J&K, some people feared missing(AFP FILE PHOTO/Representational image)
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is carrying out a rescue operation.

Meanwhile, locals said that several school children were onboard the boat.

The incident took place as the flow of the river was very high owing to the incessant rains over the last couple of days.

Further details are awaited.

News / India News / 4 dead, 3 injured as boat capsizes in Jhelum River in J&K
