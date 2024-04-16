4 dead, 3 injured as boat capsizes in Jhelum River in J&K

Four people died, and three were injured after a boat capsized in River Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning, Muzaffar Zargar, medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital said. Boat capsizes in Jhelum River in J&K, some people feared missing(AFP FILE PHOTO/Representational image)

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is carrying out a rescue operation.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Meanwhile, locals said that several school children were onboard the boat.

The incident took place as the flow of the river was very high owing to the incessant rains over the last couple of days.

Further details are awaited.