6 die due to electrocution in UP’s Bahraich district

Six people, including five boys, were electrocuted and two others suffered injuries after they came in contact with a high-tension wire during an Eid Milad un-Nabi procession in Masupur village of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Bahraich senior superintendent of police (SSP), Keshav Kumar Choudhary, said a procession first started in Masupur village late on Saturday night and concluded around 2 am on Sunday morning.

“After this, some youth of Bhaggadwa village took out another procession with a hand-driven cart which came in touch with a high-tension electric wire. Five persons died on the spot while two others sustained severe burn injuries,” the SSP added. Another boy died while being taken to a Lucknow hospital.

SSP Choudhary, additional superintendent of police (rural) Ashok Kumar, Nanpara circle officer Jang Bahadur, district magistrate Dinesh Chandra and other senior officials rushed to the spot.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the deaths and instructed the district magistrate and other senior officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

ASP Ashok Kumar identified the deceased as Ashraf Ali (30), Sufiyan (12), Mohd Ilyas (16), Mohd Arfat (10) and Tabrez (17), all residents of Bhaggadwa village, besides Shafiq (14) of Chori Kutiya village in Shravasti district. Murad Khan and Chand Babu, both 18 and residents of Bhaggadwa village, sustained burn injuries and were rushed to the district hospital, Kumar added.