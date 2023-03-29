'6 feet, fair wheatish': Notice against Amritpal Singh ahead of ‘surrender’

Amritsar Rural Police issued a 'hue and cry' notice against Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on Wednesday as a high alert was sounded in Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and Anandpur Sahib after intelligence inputs suggested that the radial Sikh leader entered Punjab after hiding in Haryana and Delhi and is likely to surrender. A hue and cry notice is the process of seeking the help of the public in nabbing a criminal. "Amritpal Singh Sandhu son or Tarsem Singh, resident of Jallupur Khera, Police Station Khilchian, Amritsar is wanted by the police of District Amritsar (Rural) Punjab," the notice said urging people to contact the police numbers if anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Amritpal Singh, absconding since March 18.

Amritpal Singh's last known location, according to police, is Punjab. The Waris Punjab De chief is likely to surrender on Wednesday. (HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 'hue and cry' notice against Amritpal Singh.

Where is Amritpal Singh now?

According to intelligence inputs, Amritpal Singh entered Punjab after being on the run for a week. Police received a tip-off that Amritpal Singh will try to enter one of the Sikh shrines in Amritsar, Bathinda and from there, he may announce his surrender.

Amritpal Singh's last known location, according to police, is Punjab. The Waris Punjab De chief is likely to surrender on Wednesday. (HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Amritpal Singh was traced to a village near Phagwara but he escaped the police's net once again. His abandoned car was found in Jalandhar.

On March 18, Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his organisation Waris Punjab De. Amritpal and his aide Papalpreet managed to pull a fast one on the police every time they were about to be arrested. From Punjab, Amritpal possibly travelled to Haryana and Delhi. The government approached the Nepal government too to ensure that Amritpal can't escape to a third country if he is there. On Tuesday night, Amritpal was back in Punjab. It is not yet known whether Amritpal travelled to Nepal and came back to India. CCTV footage showed him in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Will Amritpal Singh surrender?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amritpal Singh has managed to evade arrest for 10 days now. His return to Punjab is indicative that he may want to surrender but there might be some fine print.

Cases against Amritpal Singh

Amritpal Singh and his associates have several criminal cases against them -- related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempting to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

(With inputs from Bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.