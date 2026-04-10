Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    10 from Punjab dead as boat with 30 tourists capsizes in Vrindavan

    It was a group of 30 tourists from Ludhiana who had come for boating. The group had hired two boats on Friday afternoon.

    Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 5:33 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    At least ten people from Punjab have drowned in the Yamuna River as a boat carrying a group from Punjab capsized at the KC Ghat in Vriddavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district.

    DM Mathura CP Singh speaking to the press on the boat tragedy. (Hindustan Times)
    DM Mathura CP Singh speaking to the press on the boat tragedy. (Hindustan Times)

    According to the authorities, 10 bodies of tourists from Ludhiana in Punjab have so far been recovered. It was a group of 30 tourists from Ludhiana who had come for boating. The group had hired two boats on Friday afternoon.

    DIG Agra Range Shailesh Pandey confirmed ten deaths in the boat tragedy.

    Mathura district magistrate CP Singh told the media that the incident occurred around 3 PM on Friday, and that the majority of tourists have been rescued in the rescue operation. According to the DM, about 16 to 17 people have been rescued.

    A team of NDRF has left Ghaziabad and is expected to arrive in Vrindavan shortly, the DM said. Divers available in Mathura and Vrindavan have already been pressed into action.

    Hospitals in Mathura and Vrindavan have been placed on alert, and those rescued are sent to the Ram Krishna hospital in Vrindavan.

    Eyewitnesses told the media that the boat began to sway midstream violently due to gusty winds, its speed increased, and it collided with a pontoon bridge, causing it to overturn.

    Police and local administration are jointly conducting the rescue operation, with divers searching the deeper sections of the river for missing persons. Senior officials, including the district magistrate and superintendent of police, have reached the spot to monitor the situation.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
    Home/India News/10 From Punjab Dead As Boat With 30 Tourists Capsizes In Vrindavan
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes