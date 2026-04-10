10 from Punjab dead as boat with 30 tourists capsizes in Vrindavan

At least ten people from Punjab have drowned in the Yamuna River as a boat carrying a group from Punjab capsized at the KC Ghat in Vriddavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. DM Mathura CP Singh speaking to the press on the boat tragedy. (Hindustan Times)

According to the authorities, 10 bodies of tourists from Ludhiana in Punjab have so far been recovered. It was a group of 30 tourists from Ludhiana who had come for boating. The group had hired two boats on Friday afternoon.

DIG Agra Range Shailesh Pandey confirmed ten deaths in the boat tragedy.

Mathura district magistrate CP Singh told the media that the incident occurred around 3 PM on Friday, and that the majority of tourists have been rescued in the rescue operation. According to the DM, about 16 to 17 people have been rescued.

A team of NDRF has left Ghaziabad and is expected to arrive in Vrindavan shortly, the DM said. Divers available in Mathura and Vrindavan have already been pressed into action.

Hospitals in Mathura and Vrindavan have been placed on alert, and those rescued are sent to the Ram Krishna hospital in Vrindavan.

Eyewitnesses told the media that the boat began to sway midstream violently due to gusty winds, its speed increased, and it collided with a pontoon bridge, causing it to overturn.

Police and local administration are jointly conducting the rescue operation, with divers searching the deeper sections of the river for missing persons. Senior officials, including the district magistrate and superintendent of police, have reached the spot to monitor the situation.