A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Gujarat’s Bhuj has sentenced six Pakistan nationals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each for smuggling approximately 77 kg of heroin, valued at ₹384.68 crore, into Indian maritime waters in December 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹ 2 lakh each on the accused people. (Representative file photo)

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The court also imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh each on the accused people.

The convicts are Mohammad Imran Mohammad Tariq Vagher, 31; Danis Mohammad Husen Kutchi Vagher, 24; Sagar Mohammad Kutchi Vagher, 23; Ismail Ibrahim Barala, 75; Mohammad Sajid Mohammad Husen Yakublala Kungra, 24; and Ashfaq Mohammad Ishaq Vagher, 26, all residents of Karachi, Pakistan.

The judgment was delivered by sixth additional district judge VA Buddha.

District government pleader HB Jadeja, who appeared for the prosecution, said the court held that such acts of supplying narcotic substances cannot be treated as ordinary offences and that the accused were part of a planned operation. He said the court observed that large-scale drug trafficking affects not only individuals but also the nation’s structure and internal security.

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{{^usCountry}} During the trial, the prosecution placed 203 documentary evidences and examined 13 witnesses, he said adding that the court convicted all six accused and awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹2 lakh each. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the trial, the prosecution placed 203 documentary evidences and examined 13 witnesses, he said adding that the court convicted all six accused and awarded 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹2 lakh each. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The case relates to an operation in December 2021 when a Pakistani boat “Al Husseini” was intercepted off the Jakhau coast in Kutch following specific intelligence inputs. The vessel had entered Indian waters about 35 nautical miles from the coast between December 18 and 20 for delivery of narcotics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case relates to an operation in December 2021 when a Pakistani boat “Al Husseini” was intercepted off the Jakhau coast in Kutch following specific intelligence inputs. The vessel had entered Indian waters about 35 nautical miles from the coast between December 18 and 20 for delivery of narcotics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Indian Coast Guard carried out surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A joint team of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Indian Coast Guard carried out surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Around 2:30am on December 20, a suspicious boat was detected on radar and intercepted. Six persons on board were detained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 2:30am on December 20, a suspicious boat was detected on radar and intercepted. Six persons on board were detained. {{/usCountry}}

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Search of the vessel led to seizure of five sacks containing 76.936 kg of heroin without any permit. An offence was registered under the NDPS Act and a chargesheet was filed after investigation.

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