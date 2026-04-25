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6 Pak nationals get 20 yrs prison for smuggling heroin worth 384 cr into Indian waters

The case relates to an operation in December 2021 when a Pakistani boat “Al Husseini” was intercepted off the Jakhau coast in Kutch following specific intelligence inputs

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 11:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court in Gujarat’s Bhuj has sentenced six Pakistan nationals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment each for smuggling approximately 77 kg of heroin, valued at 384.68 crore, into Indian maritime waters in December 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of 2 lakh each on the accused people. (Representative file photo)

The court also imposed a fine of 2 lakh each on the accused people.

The convicts are Mohammad Imran Mohammad Tariq Vagher, 31; Danis Mohammad Husen Kutchi Vagher, 24; Sagar Mohammad Kutchi Vagher, 23; Ismail Ibrahim Barala, 75; Mohammad Sajid Mohammad Husen Yakublala Kungra, 24; and Ashfaq Mohammad Ishaq Vagher, 26, all residents of Karachi, Pakistan.

The judgment was delivered by sixth additional district judge VA Buddha.

District government pleader HB Jadeja, who appeared for the prosecution, said the court held that such acts of supplying narcotic substances cannot be treated as ordinary offences and that the accused were part of a planned operation. He said the court observed that large-scale drug trafficking affects not only individuals but also the nation’s structure and internal security.

Search of the vessel led to seizure of five sacks containing 76.936 kg of heroin without any permit. An offence was registered under the NDPS Act and a chargesheet was filed after investigation.

 
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