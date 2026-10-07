Shillong, Meghalaya has recorded a 60 per cent rain deficit this monsoon under the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma saying his government has initiated mitigation measures by formulating a water policy and satellite mapping around 17,000 springs.

60% rain deficit in Meghalaya due to El Nino; CM says early rains helped state cope better

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A new study has revealed that the prevailing 'super El Nino' conditions over the equatorial Pacific are expected to intensify into "a very strong event", persisting through February 2027 and causing around 15,800 additional heat-related deaths in India over the next six months, compared to a normal year.

It may affect foodgrain production, especially the upcoming Rabi season in rainfed areas.

India Meteorological Department data indicated that Meghalaya suffered more than 60 per cent rainfall deficit during this monsoon. The usually wet Mawsynram and Sohra towns in East Khasi Hills also recorded a 35 per cent rain deficit.

Sangma, who heads the state climate council, said, "We have had a rainfall deficit of up to 50 per cent. However, early rains in March and April helped the state cope with the deficit rainfall later in the year."

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{{^usCountry}} The Meghalaya government had formulated a Water Policy and mapped around 17,000 springs through satellite imagery, he said. "We have identified spring sources in areas that are extremely dry and have taken appropriate measures to revive those. We are now seeing the results of these efforts made over the past two to three years." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Meghalaya government had formulated a Water Policy and mapped around 17,000 springs through satellite imagery, he said. "We have identified spring sources in areas that are extremely dry and have taken appropriate measures to revive those. We are now seeing the results of these efforts made over the past two to three years." {{/usCountry}}

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Sangma said a ₹300-crore World Bank project for the catchment areas of the Umngi and Ganol rivers, which supply drinking water to Shillong and Tura, would continue.

"We are working with communities and traditional heads to protect water sources, revive springs and undertake plantation, so that people do not depend only on forest produce for their livelihoods," he said.

He said nearly 50 per cent of the MGNREGS allocation was being utilised to create and protect water sources through small water-harvesting structures and check dams.

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"Things are beginning to change and improve. Sometimes the measures we take may not be able to provide complete protection. But we have a clear understanding of the situation and have taken steps to deal with El Niño and climate change," Sangma added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.