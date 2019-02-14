62-year-old Punjab man kills son, cuts body into pieces ‘to marry’ daughter-in-law

A 62-year-old man has been arrested for killing his 40-year-old son in Dabri Khana village of Faridkot’s Jaitu sub-division on Tuesday night following rift over former’s alleged affair with the victim’s wife.

The accused has been identified as Chhota Singh, who allegedly murdered his son Rajwinder Singh with a sharp weapon when he was sleeping in his room.

After the murder, the accused cut the body into pieces, put them in plastic bags and dumped them in a sewer.

“When the accused was going to dispose of the body parts, his nephew Gurcharan Singh woke up and saw blood stains in the house. Realising that Chhota has killed Rajwinder, he caught him and handed over to the police,” police said.

Rajvir Singh, the elder brother of the victim, said Rajwinder had married Jasvir Kaur 12 year ago and the couple has two children.

There was enmity between the father and son over Chhota’s alleged affair with Jasvir, police said.

The accused had rented an accommodation for Jasvir Kaur in Faridkot city two months ago. Even Chhota’s wife was staying with Jasvir, it is learnt. Chhota was allegedly planning to marry Jasvir, police said. Jaitu DSP Kuldeep Singh Sohi said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) against the accused. “We have handed over the body to the family after the postmortem,” he said.

