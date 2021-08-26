60%-70% Indians with hypertension unaware of their condition: Study

India has one of the lowest rates of hypertension diagnosis globally with nearly 60% to 70% of people with the condition unaware of it, according to a study published in The Lancet. The lack of diagnosis means low rates of treatment leaving people susceptible to life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks and strokes.

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a serious medical condition that can be easily detected at primary health care centres and controlled with low-cost treatment. Yet India ranked 193rd for women and 170th for men in the rate of hypertension diagnosis among 200 countries, according to the study.

“Low diagnosis was the main reason for India’s low treatment rate,” Bin Zhou, a research fellow at the School of Public Health, Imperial College London, who led the study, told HT in an email. “India’s hypertension treatment rate (35% in women and 25% in men) was about one third lower than the global average (47% in women and 38% in men) and less than half of what the best country achieved (>75%).”

India ranked 160th for women and 143rd for men in the treatment rate. “It means that India’s treatment rate is lower than nearly 80% of all countries,” said Zhou.

An unhealthy diet--excessive intake of salt, saturated fat, trans fats--and a lack of exercise, obesity are some of the factors linked to hypertension. A family history of hypertension and existing comorbidities such as diabetes and kidney diseases can also put one at the risk of high blood pressure.

Medical experts say diet plays a big role in India’s hypertension prevalence. “Salt intake in India has increased tremendously over the past two decades despite many awareness campaigns linking salt intake to hypertension,” said Rajan Ravichandran, the founder chairman of Chennai-based non-profit Sapiens Health Foundation that has been campaigning for lower salt intake. “Consumption of packaged food has gone up over the years. People pay little attention to the hidden salt content in the packaged foods.”

Ravichandran said there is also a tendency among Indians to simply link hypertension to stress and avoid medication. “While stress can be a contributing factor, there could be many other reasons for the elevated blood pressure. Avoiding medication can be damaging,” he said. He called hypertension a silent killer.

Nephrologist Bharat Shah echoed Ravichandran. “Many are not aware of being hypertensive and those who get diagnosed are often inadequately treated,” said Shah. “Hypertension is easy to diagnose and control with medication. But often, people take medication for a few days and stop it abruptly,” he said. Shah said everyone should keep a blood pressure machine at home.

The study was conducted by a global network of physicians and researchers with data taken from 1,201 studies involving 104 million participants in the 30 to 70 age group. It covered the period between 1990–2019.

Globally, the number of adults with hypertension jumped from 650 million to 1.28 billion over the period of 30 years, the study said. It added the burden has shifted from wealthy nations to low-and-middle-income countries. Canada, Peru, Switzerland had the lowest prevalence of hypertension in 2019. Higher prevalence was seen in countries like Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Paraguay, Hungary among others.