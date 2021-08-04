630 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir between May 2018 and June 2021

Union minister Nityanand Rai told the Upper House on Wednesday that at least 630 terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir between May 2018 and June 2021. The Union minister of state for home affairs also told the Rajya Sabha that 400 encounters happened in the same time period which also led to the deaths of 85 security personnel.

In his reply to Congress MP and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh, Nityanand Rai said that Jammu and Kashmir continues to face violence at the hands of terrorists who are sponsored and supported by elements from across the border.

“In 400 encounters, 85 security personnel were martyred and 630 terrorists were killed from May 2018 to June 2021,” Rai said in a written reply. The minister also said that the government adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Rai said that the government took measures to strengthen the security apparatus, enforce strict laws against anti-national elements and intensified cordon and search operations to deal with challenges posed by terrorist organisations.

“Security Forces also keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them,” Rai further added. The Union minister also said incidents of 664 ceasefire violations and cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir were committed by Pakistan till June 2021. There were no reports of cross-border firing or ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir in March.

Rai also told the Upper House that 1,948 people were arrested and 34 others convicted under the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in 2019 in reply to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva.

