Home / India News / 63.5% health staff get shots, govt says drive to run another 5 days
Almost 874,000 health care workers have received their second shot as well. The government had identified nearly 10 million health care workers for the programme. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
india news

63.5% health staff get shots, govt says drive to run another 5 days

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:36 AM IST

With 63.5% of the registered health care workers having received vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across the country till Saturday, the deadline for the inoculation drive, the health ministry instructed states to immunise as many health care workers as possible during the next five days as part of a “mop up” round.

According to the Union health ministry, 10.8 million doses have been administered across the country, with 6.35 million health care workers receiving at least one shot of the vaccine till Saturday evening.

Almost 874,000 health care workers have received their second shot as well. The government had identified nearly 10 million health care workers for the programme. India also crossed the milestone of administering vaccine to over 10 million people on Saturday.

Puducherry recorded the lowest vaccine coverage among health care workers, with only 31.9% of the registered beneficiaries receiving the shots till Saturday evening, followed by Chandigarh with 35.6% and Punjab with 38.7%. The national capital was also among the seven states and Union Territories with less than 50% vaccination coverage for the health care workers. According to the data shared by the Delhi government, 50.7% of the health care workers were immunised till Saturday evening.

Among the 20 million frontline workers identified by the government for the drive, 3.6 million received the vaccine.

So far, 10 states and UTs have vaccinated 50% of their frontline workers. Topping the list was Dadra and Nagar Haveli that has already vaccinated 89.6% of its registered frontline workers, followed by 84.6% in Rajasthan and 80.2% in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in states such as Maharashtra and Punjab has experts worried, with most suggesting that the vaccination coverage has to be ramped up to curb the spread of the disease.

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi.(Sanket Wankhade/ HT file photo)
Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi.(Sanket Wankhade/ HT file photo)
india news

‘Did not block any welfare scheme... ensured transparency’

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:41 AM IST
"The perception is that you have been eased out ahead of the assembly elections to blunt the Congress government tirade that you didn’t let it perform at the behest of the BJP," said Bedi.
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
india news

Unnao poisoning: Minor taken off ventilator

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:22 AM IST
The girl has shown improvement and doctors decided to take her off the ventilator, Kanpur deputy Inspector General (IG) Preetinder Singh said. The girl is still not in a condition to speak to the police and narrate the incident, the DIG said.
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (Representative Image)
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (Representative Image)
india news

Ex-defence personnel hit by phishing attack

By Binayak Dasgupta, Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:54 AM IST
No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered, officials said.
Till now, 91 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to states &amp; UTs with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu &amp; Kashmir &amp; Puducherry), the statement said. (Representative Image)(Mint)
Till now, 91 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to states & UTs with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry), the statement said. (Representative Image)(Mint)
india news

Govt releases 5k cr to meet GST dues of states, total compensation at 1L-cr

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:36 AM IST
“So far, an amount of 1,00,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.8307%,” the release stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
india news

From revenue deficit to special status: What CMs focussed on

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren demanded a separate religious code for the tribals in the upcoming national Census, and suggested universalisation of old age pension and increasing wages of MGNREGA workers.
PM Narendra Modi. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)
PM Narendra Modi. (YouTube/Narendra Modi)
india news

Need to give equal chance to private sector to grow: Modi

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:27 AM IST
PM says govt must honour enthusiasm of the private sector, and give it equal opportunity in the new self-reliant India campaign.
Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the contested border — were on the agenda, said one of the persons cited above. (Representative Image)(AP)
Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra — friction points on the contested border — were on the agenda, said one of the persons cited above. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

India, China discuss next phase of disengagement

By Rahul Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The corps commander-ranked officers met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC for the 10th round of military dialogue to ease tensions in the Ladakh sector. The talks began at 10am and were in progress when this report was filed.
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

PM calls for cooperative federalism

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Addressing a governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog, the Centre’s policy think tank, Modi also asked the states to reduce the compliance burden on the public, defended the reforms in the agriculture sector and asked for reduction in the import of edible oil worth billions of dollars.
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing the protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(ANI Photo)
Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13 by Delhi Police for allegedly creating and sharing the protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws.(ANI Photo)
india news

Order on Disha’s bail reserved for Tuesday

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Even as additional sessions judge (ASJ) Dharmender Rana asked the Delhi Police to present anything that could link the “toolkit” with the violence and, consequently, the conspiracy for which Ravi was charged, the police said the case was still being investigated.
In a video that went viral, Goswami could be seen raising the allegations while she was being taken to Alipore court for a drug case, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
In a video that went viral, Goswami could be seen raising the allegations while she was being taken to Alipore court for a drug case, in Kolkata on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

BJP leader held with cocaine accuses party colleague of hatching conspiracy

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:43 AM IST
  • Goswami, 29, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata on Friday. Police had recovered around 90 grams of cocaine, worth nearly 10 lakh, from the car. Her friend Prabir Kumar De, 38 who was with her, was also arrested along with another youth Somnath Chatterjee, 26. De is also a BJP worker.
Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant attends the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Narendra Modi via video conferencing in Panaji on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant attends the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Narendra Modi via video conferencing in Panaji on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Goa CM Pramod Sawant pitches for resumption of iron ore mining at PM's meet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • In his pitch before the Prime Minister during the NITI Aayog meeting, Sawant sought ‘amendments’ for small states like Goa to enable them to also benefit from Central government projects.
“We suspect that an argument ensued between the girl and Laik over her rejecting his proposal and that led to him beating her to death with a hammer,” the DCP said. (Representative image)
“We suspect that an argument ensued between the girl and Laik over her rejecting his proposal and that led to him beating her to death with a hammer,” the DCP said. (Representative image)
india news

Man murders 17-year-old girl in Begumpur

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Police are on the lookout for the suspect, 25-year-old Laik (identified by the police by his first name), who is a long-time family acquaintance.
Lack of financial inclusion, support and acknowledgment from the entrepreneurial ecosystem have proved to be the major challenges for the field, the experts said. (Representative Image)(AP)
Lack of financial inclusion, support and acknowledgment from the entrepreneurial ecosystem have proved to be the major challenges for the field, the experts said. (Representative Image)(AP)
india news

Seminar addresses challenges faced by entrepreneurs with disabilities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Thilakam Rajendran, founder ATPAR, which works on entrepreneurship for persons with disabilities across India, said that the community was invisible despite having the same dreams and contributions as other entrepreneurs.
A police officer, who did not want to be named, said, “Legal action has already been initiated in the matter.” (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
A police officer, who did not want to be named, said, “Legal action has already been initiated in the matter.” (Representative Image)(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

PWD asks police to lodge case against new makeshift temple at Chandni Chowk

By Ashish Mishra, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The old temple, which was located on the pavement of the carriageway towards Red Fort, had been demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on the directions of the Delhi high court on January 3.
