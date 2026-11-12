63-year-old man in Delhi gets 20-year jail term for repeatedly raping minor girl

A 63-year-old Delhi man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for repeatedly raping a minor girl who lived in the same building as him, police said on Wednesday.

The case came to light in February 2025, when the girl was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and was found to be pregnant, police said. (ANI/ Representative)

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The case came to light in February 2025, when the girl was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital and was found to be pregnant, police said. During the subsequent investigation, she told police that the accused, identified as Radhey Shyam, repeatedly raped her and threatened her into silence.

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"Forensic examination during the investigation established that the accused was the biological father of the foetus, providing crucial evidence that corroborated the victim's allegations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Amit Goel said.

The court of additional sessions judge Prabh Deep Kaur at Patiala House Court convicted Shyam in the case registered at Sarojini Nagar police station in February 2025. The court delivered its judgment on September 18 and pronounced the sentence on October 31, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Shyam continued to sexually assault the girl even after moving to a new residence, following which she became pregnant, police said. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered under Sections 64(2)(m) (repeated rape of the same woman) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shyam continued to sexually assault the girl even after moving to a new residence, following which she became pregnant, police said. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered under Sections 64(2)(m) (repeated rape of the same woman) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused was arrested after investigators collected evidence, including forensic findings that established him as the biological father of the foetus. The chargesheet was filed before the court on April 1, 2025.

"In its sentencing order, the court awarded Radhey Shyam 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. He was also sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 64(2)(m) of the BNS, and six months of simple imprisonment with a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 351 of the BNS. All sentences will run concurrently. The total fine imposed is ₹1.10 lakh," Goel said.