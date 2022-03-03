6,400 Indian national evacuated under Operation Ganga, says Centre

The Centre on Thursday said more than 6,400 Indian nationals were brought back to India from Ukraine under Operation Ganga.

"A total of 18,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since our first advisory was released. 30 flights under Operation Ganga have brought back 6,400 Indians from Ukraine so far. In the next 24 hours, 18 flights have been scheduled," Arindam Bagchi, ministry of external affairs spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This increased number of flights reflects the large of Indians who have crossed over from Ukraine and are now in the neighbouring countries. We will further step up efforts to bring all these Indian nationals back to India at the earliest,” the spokesperson added.

“We are scheduling more flights and a large number of Indians will be back home in the next 2-3 days. I would like to appreciate the Ukrainian government and the neighbouring countries for hosting our people and providing support in evacuating them,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON