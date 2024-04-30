66% voting in phase 1, 2 of Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday released final voter turnout data for the first two legs of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, showing a turnout of over 66% in both phases. The Election Commission of India (ECI) building, in New Delhi. (PTI)

As per the data, of those eligible to poll in the first leg (April 19), 66.14% electors exercised their right to vote, with the corresponding figures for the second phase (April 26) being 66.71%.

Giving further break-up, the poll panel said that the male turnout in the first leg stood at 66.22%, female (66.07%) and third-gender (31.32%). while the corresponding figures for the second phase were 66.99%, 66.42%, and 23.86%, respectively.

Of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, as many as 102 went to polls on April 19, and 88 on April 26. Voting will also be held on May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1, while the counting of votes and result declaration is scheduled for June 4.

While the Election Commission and political parties have repeatedly called for greater public participation, various factors, including the ongoing heatwave across the country, have led to a drop in turnout when compared to the opening two rounds of the previous 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking a third consecutive term in office, is believed to be particularly concerned about the dip in voting percentage, and its central leadership is said to have cracked the whip on local units in key northern states of Bihar (40 seats), Madhya Pradesh (29), and Rajasthan (25).

“Low voting could also mean that the voters who are disillusioned by the opposition and its lack of direction and leadership are not coming out to vote,” a senior told Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity.