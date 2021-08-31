Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 66-year-old Irish woman found dead in her rented apartment in Goa
66-year-old Irish woman found dead in her rented apartment in Goa

The woman’s friends found her dead after they broke open the door of her flat since she was not responding to calls and messages. She is suspected to have been dead for days
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 66-year-old Irish woman was found dead in her rented flat in North Goa on Tuesday, police said and added they were probing the possible cause of her death and whether any foul play was involved.

The woman’s friends found her dead after they broke open the door of her flat since she was not responding to calls and messages. She is suspected to have been dead for days.

Police said they will wait for the post-mortem report before deciding on how to proceed further. “We will carry out further investigation as per the autopsy report and statements of her friends,” North Goa police superintendent Shobit Saxena said.

As per the procedure, the police will first contact the Irish mission in India before proceeding with the post-mortem examination and see whether it would like to depute a representative for the autopsy.

The Irish woman is the third foreigner to have been found dead in Goa in August. Two Russian women were earlier found dead at separate places. Police have arrested a friend of one of the two Russian in connection with her alleged murder. Police were also investigating the mysterious death of a 19-year-old local resident, who was found washed ashore at Goa’s Calangute beach in a semi-clad condition.

