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7 golden langurs rescued from traffickers released into wild: Assam forest minister

The endangered primates were rescued from an alleged interstate wildlife trafficking network busted by Assam Police in Chirang district.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 09:44 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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Seven endangered golden langurs rescued from an alleged interstate wildlife trafficking network in Assam earlier this month were released back into the wild on Wednesday after rehabilitation, while one of the eight rescued primates died during treatment, state forest minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

Seven golden langurs were released in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park after rehabilitation and scientific monitoring by wildlife experts. (Representative photo)

Following rehabilitation and scientific monitoring, the surviving langurs were released in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) had busted an alleged interstate wildlife trafficking network in Chirang district and rescued eight golden langurs on June 20.

Mallabaruah said the rescued langurs had been rehabilitated and reintroduced into their natural habitat after careful monitoring by wildlife experts.

“The return of these rescued wild animals to their natural habitat is the result of the dedicated and coordinated efforts of the Assam Police, the Forest Department, wildlife experts, law enforcement agencies and local communities,” the minister said.

He added that the successful rehabilitation sends a strong message to poachers and wildlife traffickers that the Assam government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

Officials estimated the value of the rescued animals at around 16 lakh in the illegal wildlife market.

 
assam police rehabilitation
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