Seven endangered golden langurs rescued from an alleged interstate wildlife trafficking network in Assam earlier this month were released back into the wild on Wednesday after rehabilitation, while one of the eight rescued primates died during treatment, state forest minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

Seven golden langurs were released in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park after rehabilitation and scientific monitoring by wildlife experts. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following rehabilitation and scientific monitoring, the surviving langurs were released in Sikhna Jwhwlao National Park in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) had busted an alleged interstate wildlife trafficking network in Chirang district and rescued eight golden langurs on June 20.

Mallabaruah said the rescued langurs had been rehabilitated and reintroduced into their natural habitat after careful monitoring by wildlife experts.

“The return of these rescued wild animals to their natural habitat is the result of the dedicated and coordinated efforts of the Assam Police, the Forest Department, wildlife experts, law enforcement agencies and local communities,” the minister said.

He added that the successful rehabilitation sends a strong message to poachers and wildlife traffickers that the Assam government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The eight endangered primates were rescued from two vehicles intercepted at Bamungaon Road under Sidli Police Station in Chirang district during an STF operation launched on specific intelligence inputs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The eight endangered primates were rescued from two vehicles intercepted at Bamungaon Road under Sidli Police Station in Chirang district during an STF operation launched on specific intelligence inputs. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} During the operation, STF personnel rescued the caged langurs and arrested nine suspected wildlife traffickers. Six of those arrested are residents of West Bengal, while the remaining three are from Assam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the operation, STF personnel rescued the caged langurs and arrested nine suspected wildlife traffickers. Six of those arrested are residents of West Bengal, while the remaining three are from Assam. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said they were investigating a possible larger organised interstate wildlife trafficking network following the rescue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said they were investigating a possible larger organised interstate wildlife trafficking network following the rescue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Pranab Kumar Pegu had earlier said preliminary interrogation indicated that the golden langurs had been transported through the Ultapani area of Kokrajhar district and were being moved out of Assam for illegal trade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Pranab Kumar Pegu had earlier said preliminary interrogation indicated that the golden langurs had been transported through the Ultapani area of Kokrajhar district and were being moved out of Assam for illegal trade. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The rescued primates, listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, were handed over to the Forest Department, where veterinary teams and wildlife specialists monitored their health and behaviour before clearing seven of them for release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rescued primates, listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, were handed over to the Forest Department, where veterinary teams and wildlife specialists monitored their health and behaviour before clearing seven of them for release. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Officials estimated the value of the rescued animals at around ₹16 lakh in the illegal wildlife market.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON