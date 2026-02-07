7 injured, several feared trapped after building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota

Seven people were injured, and several were feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday. The incident reportedly took place in the Talwandi area, after which the injured people were rushed to the hospital. Seven people were injured and several feared trapped after a building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday. (representational)

Rescue operations were ongoing in the area, and seven people had been rescued so far. Police teams reached the area, and the site was cordoned off. The structure was a three-storey building, news agency PTI reported.

On Saturday night, the three-storey building collapsed in the Talwandi area, where a restaurant was operating in the building. As per the initial information, some customers and employees were present in the restaurant at the time of the collapse.

Local MLA Sandeep Sharma also reached the spot and reportedly informed that the building had collapsed suddenly. "There is a possibility that several people are trapped. The police and administration reached the site promptly, and rescue operations are underway. Some people have been pulled out," he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Video captures moments when swing collapses at Surajkund fair in FaridabadDistrict Collector Piyush Samaria told reporters that teams were deployed immediately after the collapse. Samaria said that they received the information about the collapse and began the rescue operation without any delay.

"At this stage, it is not possible to confirm how many people are still trapped," he added.

Rajasthan Minister Madan Dilawar called it an “unfortunate incident” and said that he has spoken with the administration. "I have been told that there is one casualty. 5-7 people have been safely rescued. They have been taken to the hospital. Rescue and relief operations are underway," ANI quoted him as saying.

Also read: Police inspector killed, 12 injured as swing collapses at Surajkund International Fair

In a similar incident last year, a four-storied apartment in Maharashtra's Virar collapsed and killed 17 people, HT reported earlier. It was constructed by its landowner without taking any technical advice or hiring an architect. The landowner had employed a labour contractor and used substandard construction material which led to the collapse of the building.