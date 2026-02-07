Police inspector killed, 12 injured as swing collapses at Surajkund International Fair

Gurugram: A police inspector was killed and at least 12 visitors were injured after a ferry collapsed at the ongoing 39th Surajkund International Craft Festival in Haryana’s Faridabad on Saturday evening, police said. The deceased was identified as inspector Jagdish Prasad, posted in Palwal, who was presently deployed for the security of the fair in Faridabad. (Representative photo)

The accident took place between 6 pm and 6.30 pm. A video of the ride collapsing, captured by a visitor, was circulated online. Faridabad police commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta, deputy commissioner Ayush Sinha and other senior police officers were at the spot.

Gupta said that the inspector was involved in the rescue work when debris fell on him, leaving him with severe head injuries.

“He was also rushed to the hospital but died during the course of treatment. All the injured persons are undergoing treatment at two different hospitals,” he said.

Calling the incident tragic and unfortunate, Haryana tourism minister Arvind Sharma said that an inquiry has been ordered to fix responsibility of those whose negligence resulted in the ferry collapse at the fair on Saturday evening. “All the victims are being provided with the best medical care,” Sharma said.