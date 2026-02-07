Video captures moments when swing collapses at Surajkund fair in Faridabad

The video taken by an onlooker shows the ride operating at high speed when one side of its supporting pillars suddenly collapses, causing the entire structure to tilt and crash to the ground. As the structure came down, people could be heard screaming in chaos.

The swing collapse took place on Saturday evening between 6 pm and 6:30 pm. A video of the incident also went viral, which showed moments before the swing tilted and collapsed to the ground along with the people riding in it.

A joyride at the Surajkund International Craft Festival in Haryana's Faridabad turned into a nightmare when it collapsed while visitors were aboard it. A police inspector was injured, and at least 12 visitors were injured in the incident.

The deceased inspector has been identified as Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was present for the security of the fair, HT reported. Gupta was involved in the rescue work when debris fell on him, and he suffered severe head injuries.

The inspector was rushed to the hospital, but he died during the course of treatment. Meanwhile, the injured visitors were taken to the hospital.

Faridabad DC Ayush Sinha told ANI that action will be taken against the joyride operator. He also said that an FIR will be registered, and an investigation will be done.

Also read: Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju in trouble over car collision with bike, CCTV captures accident | India News

District Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ayush Sinha and MD Tourism Parth Gupta reached the scene immediately after receiving information.

Police officials also informed that rescue operations were immediately launched, and a stall operator was also injured. A grill of the swing hit the operator, injuring his shoulders, PTI reported, citing officials.

Earlier in the day, gate number 2 of the fairgrounds reportedly collapsed, injuring two people, including a child.

Also read: Janakpuri tragedy: Order issued by Delhi Jal Board after Noida techie death ignored

The Surajkund crafts fair is being held from January 31 to February 15, featuring traditional handicrafts, handlooms, culture, and cuisine from different states of the country, and from other nations. Egypt is the partner nation this year.

The fair is recognised as one of India's largest cultural and handicrafts festivals, attracting lakhs of domestic and international visitors every year.