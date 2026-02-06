Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju in trouble over car collision with bike, CCTV captures accident

(The following visuals can be disturbing to watch. Please exercise your discretion).

The clip showed the car descending towards the road and a bike crashing into it from the other side. The video shows two people being flung off the two-wheeler and falling on the road.

CCTV footage from Thursday night showed the car driven by Raju get into an accident with a bike.

Malayalam actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju was arrested in connection with a road accident in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday which involved a car driven by him, and a bike. While the state police have registered a case against the popular actor, he has been released on bail.

According to news agency ANI, the Kerala Police FIR against Raju has been registered under Sections 281 and 125 (A) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Sections 134(A) and 134(B) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Maniyanpilla Raju is popular Malayalam actor known for his roles in films like Bangalore Days (2014) and Premam (2015) among others. He also had small appearances in many Malayalam films in the 80s.

Who was driving the car? According to Kerala Police, the car was being driven by Maniyanpilla Raju at the time of the accident and he allegedly did not stop at the scene after the collision.

The accident reportedly took place at around 9:30 pm on Thursday, in front of the Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud in the city.

The two youths on the bike involved in the crash were identified as Sooraj, a native of Sreekanteswaram, and Nidev, a resident of Sreevaraham. Both of them were injured in the accident and were hospitalised. Sooraj suffered injuries to his left leg and shoulder, while Nidev sustained injuries to his neck and leg, reported news agency ANI.

The Kerala Police registered Raju's arrest after a case was registered against him. He then visited the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital for a medical examination, but has now been released on bail.