8 dead in pile-up during dense fog in Haryana’s Jhajjar

A highway pile-up involving at least 50 vehicles killed eight people, including seven from the same family, in Haryana’s Jhajjar early on Monday due to thick fog, officials said.

The pile-up occurred after the two vehicles collided on Badli Flyover on National Highway-71 and around 10 more piled up behind them due to poor visibility, leading to more injuries.

The dead are reportedly from the same family from Jhajjar’s Kidrot village. They were travelling in a jeep to Najafgarh in Delhi to condole the death of a relative.

There was a school bus involved in the accident, which led to a two-kilometre traffic jam, but none of the passengers was injured.

Many of the injured have been referred to Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak.

In another accident in Haryana, former state health minister Satyanarayan Lathar was killed in Jind after an unidentified vehicle hit him when he was walking home from his petrol pump.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 12:25 IST