Home / India News / 7 rescued after bus with 54 onboard falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh, search underway
india news

7 rescued after bus with 54 onboard falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh, search underway

The bus was on its way to Satna from Sidhi when the incident happened.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:46 AM IST
People gather at the site where the bus fell into a canal in Sidhi.(ANI Photo )

A bus carrying nearly 54 passengers fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi on Tuesday after the driver lost control, reported news agency ANI. Seven people have been rescued so far and search is underway for the rest.

The bus was on its way to Satna from Sidhi when the incident occurred.

More details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP