7 rescued after bus with 54 onboard falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh, search underway
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:46 AM IST
A bus carrying nearly 54 passengers fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi on Tuesday after the driver lost control, reported news agency ANI. Seven people have been rescued so far and search is underway for the rest.
The bus was on its way to Satna from Sidhi when the incident occurred.
More details are awaited.
