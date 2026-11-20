A seven-week-old elephant calf suffering from a fractured thigh bone and multiple health complications, is being airlifted from Assam to Vantara in Gujarat's Jamnagar for specialised treatment.

The elephant calf, named Raja, was born last month in Gogamukh, Assam, and sustained a fracture in his right hind leg shortly after birth.

The airlift, being facilitated by Vantara founder Anant Ambani, will be the third such operation in India, according to a release issued by the wildlife care facility on Friday.

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The elephant calf, named Raja, was born last month in Gogamukh, Assam, and sustained a fracture in his right hind leg shortly after birth. Since then, the calf has been receiving treatment at his owner's residence in Assam's Pohumara.

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However, Vantara said that his deteriorating condition has now necessitated specialised hospital care.

The airlift journey from Assam's Guwahati to Jamnagar is expected to take around four hours. Transporting the calf by road would have involved travel of over 2,500 km, and could have posed additional risks to his already fragile health condition.

How did Raja suffer a fracture?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Vantara, Raja's 11-year-old mother was young and inexperienced while giving birth. Following the delivery, she became frightened and anxious, and kicked the newborn calf, causing a complete fracture of his right femur, the large bone in the thigh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Vantara, Raja's 11-year-old mother was young and inexperienced while giving birth. Following the delivery, she became frightened and anxious, and kicked the newborn calf, causing a complete fracture of his right femur, the large bone in the thigh. {{/usCountry}}

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Owing to the injury, Raja has been unable to stand or put any weight on his right hind leg. The elephant calf also did not receive his mother's colostrum or milk, which provides newborns with essential nutrition and immunity. Vantara's Rapid Response Team reached Raja on October 8, nearly a week after his birth, after the elephant calf's caretakers sought assistance. X-rays of the injured leg revealed a complete overriding fracture. On October 10, Raja was oved to his owner's residence, where the Vantara team continued his treatment and monitoring.

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Health complications

Raja's condition deteriorated owing to other health problems, including diarrhoea. Lab tests detected a Klebsiella pneumoniae bacterial infection. He also experienced recurring episodes of low blood sugar.

Blood tests also showed elevated liver markers, and prolonged periods of lying down resulted in pressure sores on his head. He was additionally diagnosed with umnilical hernia and generalised weakness.

The calf now requires advanced diagnostics and specialised orthopaedic treatment, with structured nutrition and a rehabilitation programme, which can be provided only at a well-equipped hospital, the Vantara facility said.

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On reaching Jamnagar, Raja will be admited to Vantara's elephant hospital for a comprehensive diagnostic assessment, pain management and medication, mobility therapy and rehabilitation.