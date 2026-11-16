Vet shares what should be immediate first aid steps for injured stray animal

Stray animals are more likely to get injured. They get caught up in car accidents, harsh weather, malnourishment, and vicious dog fights. The common assumption behind overlooking these injured animals on the road is that they've developed immunity and can endure any tough condition. But, in reality, that is not the case. Severe injuries require medical help. Situations like this call for immediate humane action.

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The next time you see any injured animal on the street, do not walk or drive away. A few simple measures would help prevent the loss of an animal's life!

We asked a veterinary expert what the first steps should be if you encounter an injured pet. Dr Ameen Ghouri, BVSc. & AH, Veterinary product specialist at Drools Pet Food Pvt. Ltd revealed some tips that can be life-saving.

When you come across any animal, dog or cat, Dr Ghouri revealed you need to focus on two essentials: Ensure safety and then minimise further injury.

Now that you have gotten the injured animal in a safe space, the sequence of first actions follows, with the first being approaching the dog with caution. The vet revealed how to approach the injured animal: “An injured animal may be frightened, stressed or defensive, even if it is usually friendly. Approach slowly, avoid sudden movements and maintain a safe distance. Do not force contact or attempt to handle an animal that appears aggressive or severely injured. If possible, seek assistance from a local animal rescue organisation.”

The next step is to move the animal to safety. This means that if you see a dog in the middle of the road, limping or bleeding, act quickly to move it to the side, away from the traffic.

Distinguishing how to move dogs and cats to safety, the vet said, “For cats, gently place a towel or blanket over the body to minimise stress before carefully lifting them into a ventilated carrier or sturdy box. For dogs, a towel or blanket may help calm them. A properly fitted muzzle should only be considered if the dog is breathing normally and is not vomiting or injured around the face. Never muzzle a cat. If a spinal injury is suspected, minimise movement and use a firm, flat surface for support during transportation.”