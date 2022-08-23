7 workers hurt in Hyderabad pharma factory fire, say police

Seven workers of a pharmaceuticals factory were injured when a major fire broke out on the firm premises at Jeedimetla industrial estate on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Monday morning, the police said.

“As per the information received, five chemical reactors at Sridhar Biotech, which is involved in pharma intermediaries, exploded in the morning while the chemical processing was going on,” Jeedimetla inspector of police M Sridhar told HT.

“On getting the information, we rushed the fire tenders from the nearby fire stations and brought the fire under control,” fire officer Subhash Reddy said.

The police immediately cordoned off the area and did not allow anybody to go near the factory till fire tenders extinguished the fire.

“In total seven workers were injured. There were no casualties. All the seven injured workers are being treated at the local hospitals at Shapurangar for their burn injuries and they are stated to be out of danger,” the police inspector said.

The injured were identified as: Lakshman Naidu, Venkata Ramana Reddy, Praveen, Krishna Reddy (all the four around 40 years), Jameer (35), Narasimha Rao (45) and Shankar (26)..

“The exact cause of the fire accident has not been ascertained as of now. The officials are inquiring into it,” Pavan added.