7-year-old boy dies after getting trapped in lift at Pune housing society

A seven-year-old boy died after allegedly getting trapped inside an elevator at a residential society in Pune's Nimbajnagar area on Sinhagad Road, police said on Tuesday. The boy was a resident of Riddhi Siddhi Apartment in Anand Nagar. (Representative image)

The deceased was identified as Shivansh Shailesh Dhut, a resident of Riddhi Siddhi Apartment in Anand Nagar.

ALSO READ: Four-year-old falls to death from 15th floor in Greater Noida

Shivansh was playing in the society premises on Monday night when he entered the lift alone. Police said he pressed the elevator buttons after entering, following which the lift started moving but got stuck before reaching the second floor.

When the child did not return for a long time, family members began searching for him. Later, they alerted the police and fire brigade.

ALSO READ: 7-year-old drowns in Virar resort wave pool amid holiday rush

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the child from inside the elevator. However, officials said he had died before he could be brought out.Police said no major technical fault in the lift had been detected during the preliminary inquiry.

“We have registered an accidental death case in connection with the incident, and further probe is underway,” SPI Vinay Patankar said.

Boy dies after falling from building Earlier, a four-year-old boy died after allegedly falling from the 15th floor of a high-rise building in the Omicron-1 area of Greater Noida. According to police, the child was accompanying his mother, who works as a domestic help in residential societies. She had taken him along while cleaning a vacant apartment on the 15th floor.

While she was occupied with her work inside the flat, the child was reportedly playing nearby. He is said to have moved towards an open window and accidentally fell from there. Police said that there was no protective glass or safety barrier installed at the window, which may have contributed to the incident.

As soon as the mother realised what had happened, she rushed downstairs with the help of local residents. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment but was declared brought dead on arrival.

Following the incident, police reached the spot, conducted a preliminary inquiry, and sent the body for post-mortem examination. Officials said no case has been registered so far, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the fall.