70-yr-old woman raped by thieves in Bengal: Police

The accused entered the victim’s hut through the roof and raped her before decamping with her sewing machine.
The neighbours came to her rescue when they heard her crying for help, said police (Ht File)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a group of thieves at a village in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, police said on Sunday. The accused entered the victim’s hut through the roof and raped her before decamping with her sewing machine.

“The neighbours came to her rescue when they heard her crying for help. The elderly woman was found bleeding. We have rounded up six suspects. They are being interrogated,” said a district police officer, who did not want to be identified. The woman was admitted to a state-run hospital.

