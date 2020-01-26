71st Republic Day 2020 live updates: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at parade

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into force. The Republic Day parade, which is considered the main attraction of the day’s celebration, will take place along Rajpath between 9 am and 11.30 am. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade.

Before the parade begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute at the National War Memorial and President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the national flag along with General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff.

6:50 am IST Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra to be awarded to courageous youth President Ram Nath Kovind will award Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Chakra to youth for displaying courage away from the battlefield.





6:45 am IST Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at parade Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade.





6:38 am IST PM Modi to pay tribute at National War Memorial before parade Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes at the National War Memorial before the parade starts along Rajpath.





6:34 am IST Republic Day parade to begin at 9 am Republic Day parade will begin at 9 am today. It is expected to go on till 11.30 am.



