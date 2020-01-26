Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
LIVE BLOG

71st Republic Day 2020 live updates: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at parade

Republic Day 2020 Live Updates: India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today. The parade, looked forward to by most as the main attraction of the day, will start at 9 am. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 26, 2020 06:54 IST
highlights

India celebrates its 71st Republic Day today. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India came into force. The Republic Day parade, which is considered the main attraction of the day’s celebration, will take place along Rajpath between 9 am and 11.30 am. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade.

Before the parade begins, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute at the National War Memorial and President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the national flag along with General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff, Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff.

Follow LIVE updates here

6:50 am IST

Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra to be awarded to courageous youth

President Ram Nath Kovind will award Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Chakra to youth for displaying courage away from the battlefield.

6:45 am IST

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at parade

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the parade.

6:38 am IST

PM Modi to pay tribute at National War Memorial before parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes at the National War Memorial before the parade starts along Rajpath.

6:34 am IST

Republic Day parade to begin at 9 am

Republic Day parade will begin at 9 am today. It is expected to go on till 11.30 am.

6:30 am IST

India celebrates 71st Republic Day today

India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day today. The Constitution of India came into force on this day in 1950.

trending topics