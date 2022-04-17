72-year-old Chhattisgarh man passes away in Puri’s Jagannath Temple

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Temple officials said Murti, 72, had come to Puri with his family to see the deities. He was sitting on the stairs in front of Bimala temple after completing a darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, when he suddenly collapsed.
Apr 17, 2022
A 72-year-old man from Chhattisgarh who had come to visit the Jagannath temple in Puri passed away moments after he had a darshan of the three deities in the temple on Sunday morning.

Temple officials said Murti, 72, had come to Puri with his family to see the deities. He was sitting on the stairs in front of Bimala temple after completing a darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, when he suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to the district headquarter hospital 2 km away where he was declared brought dead. “We had come to the temple at around 10 am. We do not know anything much as his health condition was good. But he collapsed inside the temple complex,” said a family member of the deceased.

