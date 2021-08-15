Happy Independence Day: Joe Biden lauds India on its 75th year of freedom

US President Joe Biden congratulated India on Sunday as it celebrated the 75th year of its Independence and lauded the biggest democracy in the world.

“On this day, August 15, 1947, India achieved its long journey toward independence, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s message of truth and non-violence. Today, that foundational commitment to respecting the will of the people through democracy continues to inspire the world and is the basis of the special bond between our two nations,” Joe Biden said in a statement.

Biden said that over the decades, the ties between US citizens, including a vibrant community of more than four million Indian-Americans, have sustained and strengthened the partnership with India.

Highlighting the India-US ties, President Biden said, “This past year, our nations have come together in new ways as we tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, including working in partnership with Japan and Australia—through the Quad—to expand global manufacturing of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines and to strengthen our last-mile coordination to reach people throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

Joe Biden stressed that the partnership between India and the United States is more important than ever.

“Together, we must show the world that our two great and diverse democracies can deliver for people everywhere. And as we do, the friendship between our nations will continue to flourish and grow. I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and throughout the world, a safe and happy Indian Independence Day.”