75-year-old woman raped by worker in Kalaburagi: Cops

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Nov 20, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Chincholi deputy superintendent of police Sangamnath Hiremath said the accused, who used to work at one of the farms of the woman, had gained entry to her house on Sunday

A 75-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who used to work at her fields in Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district, police said on Tuesday.

Chincholi deputy superintendent of police Sangamnath Hiremath said the accused, who used to work at one of the farms of the woman, had raped her in her house on Sunday.

“On Sunday at around 10 pm, the accused went to the woman’s house where she lives alone as her husband had died. As woman knew him, she opened the door but the accused allegedly raped her and then fled from scene,” he said.

He further said that the woman sought help from her neighbours on Monday morning who admitted her to Bidar district hospital and the hospital authorities informed the police about the matter.

“We registered a case under BNS section 64 (punishment for rape) on Monday on the basis of her complaint,” he said, adding that a search has been initiated to search for the accused.

